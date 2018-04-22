Man United hits FA Cup final, beats Spurs 2-1 — Nigeria Today

Man United hits FA Cup final, beats Spurs 2-1

Manchester United reached a record-equalling 20th FA Cup final yesterday, with victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Ander Herrera drove a low shot under goalkeeper Michel Vorm midway through the second half to condemn Spurs to an eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final defeat.

Dele Alli had put Mauricio Pochettino’s side ahead in the 11th minute, sliding in to convert Christian Eriksen’s low cross.

But Alexis Sanchez athletically headed in a delivery from Paul Pogba in the 24th minute to level the scoreline.

Tottenham hit the post through Eric Dier in first-half stoppage time but United held off Spurs’ challenge with relative ease after Herrera’s goal.

Jose Mourinho’s side will play Chelsea or Southampton, who play in the second semi-final today at 15:00 BST.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has insisted Arsene Wenger must have been sacked, as he cannot believe his old boss would have walked away from his post.

Wenger announced on Friday his intention to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge of the north London club.

Arsenal has not won the Premier League title since 2004 and now face a second successive season where they will finish outside the top four.

They’ll also likely need to win the Europa League – Wenger’s men are in the semifinals – to qualify for Europe’s elite Champions League tournament.

Wenger had faced repeated calls to quit from frustrated Gunners’ fans in recent seasons but the 68-year-old Frenchman had remained steadfast in wanting to carry on.

Wright, who helped Arsenal win the Premier League title in the early years of Wenger’s reign, was adamant he must have been forced by the club’s hierarchy.

“Arsene Wenger is a man of principle, honesty and integrity — that is why I am convinced he has been sacked and not resigned,” Wright told The Sun tabloid yesterday.

