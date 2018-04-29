Man Utd EXCLUSIVE: Marouane Fellaini set to leave after rejecting £140k-a-week contract - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Man Utd EXCLUSIVE: Marouane Fellaini set to leave after rejecting £140k-a-week contract – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Man Utd EXCLUSIVE: Marouane Fellaini set to leave after rejecting £140k-a-week contract
Daily Star
Boss Jose Mourinho has met with the Belgium midfielder three times in a bid to sort out his future, the last time coming earlier this month. Fellaini, signed by David Moyes for £27.5m from Everton in 2013, is out of contract in the summer and the Daily …
Marouane Fellaini rejects new Man United deal even after 3 meetings with club
