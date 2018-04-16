Man Utd have been terrible to watch in parts this season, says Paul Merson - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Man Utd have been terrible to watch in parts this season, says Paul Merson – SkySports
SkySports
Man Utd have been terrible to watch in parts this season, says Paul Merson
Paul Merson says Manchester United have been terrible to watch at times this season, and says Jose Mourinho must be aware the game is changing. United's 1-0 defeat by bottom club West Brom on Super Sunday handed rivals Manchester City the Premier …
