 Man Utd News: Fellaini transfer EXCLUSIVE, Chelsea battle, Firmino sends Liverpool warning - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Utd News: Fellaini transfer EXCLUSIVE, Chelsea battle, Firmino sends Liverpool warning – Daily Star

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Man Utd News: Fellaini transfer EXCLUSIVE, Chelsea battle, Firmino sends Liverpool warning
Daily Star
Manchester United have failed in their final attempt to convince Marouane Fellaini to stay. Boss Jose Mourinho has met with the Belgium midfielder three times in a bid to sort out his future, the last time coming earlier this month. Fellaini, signed by
Marouane Fellaini rejects £140000-a-week deal after three private Jose Mourinho meetingsMetro
Jose Mourinho READY to do something at Man Utd he's NEVER done beforeCaughtOffside
Man United's Jose Mourinho speaks out on title expectations, Paul Pogba, transfer plans and moreESPN

all 44 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.