 Man Utd star David De Gea looks to 'FORCE' Real Madrid transfer - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Utd star David De Gea looks to ‘FORCE’ Real Madrid transfer – Daily Star

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Man Utd star David De Gea looks to 'FORCE' Real Madrid transfer
Daily Star
MANCHESTER UNITED goalkeeper David De Gea is aiming to force his way to Real Madrid, reports in Spain claim. By Jack Staplehurst / Published 23rd April 2018. The European champions have long sought the 27-year-old shot-stopper. But beyond their failed
Manchester United poised to 'tie up David de Gea on five-year deal worth £350k-a-week' – thanks to ZlatanMirror.co.uk
De Gea to be rewarded with a £350000-per-week contract offer after Ibrahimovic's departureNAIJA.NG
​Man Utd keeper De Gea set to force through Real Madrid moveTribal Football
Surge (blog) –Express.co.uk –Yahoo Movies UK
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.