Man Who Ends His Engagement With A Slay Queen Got Married To Another Woman — Nigeria Today

Man Who Ends His Engagement With A Slay Queen Got Married To Another Woman

Remember a Nigerian man named Legit Dollarface Peters who was in desperate search of a baby-mama according to his Instagram post he was willing to pay her N1Million if she gives birth to a girl and N2Million if she gives birth to a boy?

You will recall that Dollarface Peters spent ₦1Million On drinks during his girlfriend’s birthday then proposed to her but they tragically broke up barely 3weeks later i guess he has finally given up on love.

Here are the beautiful pictures from the traditional wedding of Nigerian big boy Dollarface Peters after he broke his engagement with the slay queen and finally got married to another woman.

