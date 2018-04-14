Managing Major Risk Factors Of Diseases — Nigeria Today

Managing Major Risk Factors Of Diseases

While you cannot eliminate risk factors such as family history of diseases you can do a whole lot by controlling risk factors of deadly ailments such as heart diseases, stroke and cancer by the following: Healthy diet: Choose vegetables, fruits, whole grains, high-fiber foods and lean sources of protein, such as fish. Limit foods high […]

The post Managing Major Risk Factors Of Diseases appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

