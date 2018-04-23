Manchester City beats Swansea 5-0 — Nigeria Today

Manchester City beats Swansea 5-0
Champions Manchester City kept their English Premier League title party rolling with a thumping 5-0 win over Swansea City on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne scored what looked to be one of the goals of the season to make the evening more exciting. Swansea stayed 17th, four points above the relegation zone after 34 matches.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!