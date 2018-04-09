Manchester City need to produce “perfect game’’ against Liverpool, Guardiola says — Nigeria Today

Manchester City need to produce “perfect game’’ against Liverpool, Guardiola says

(Reuters/NAN) Manchester City must overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool on Tuesday and manager Pep Guardiola said that would require “the perfect game” from his players. He was talking in reference to the second leg tie of their 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League quarter-final pairing. They go into the match on the back of a 2-3 defeat in the English Premier League to rivals Manchester United on Saturday when a win would have secured the title.

