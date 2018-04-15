Manchester City wins Premier League title — Nigeria Today

Manchester City wins Premier League title

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions when arch-rivals Manchester United suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat by bottom club West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. United had to at least draw to keep the title race mathematically alive but were stunned at Old Trafford when Jay Rodriguez headed home after the break. With five games to go City, who beat Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, have 87 points to the 71 of second-placed United.

