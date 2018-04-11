 Manchester United 'closing in' on Barcelona star: Jose Mourinho wants deal - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester United ‘closing in’ on Barcelona star: Jose Mourinho wants deal – Daily Star

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Manchester United 'closing in' on Barcelona star: Jose Mourinho wants deal
Daily Star
The France international has been tipped to quit the Nou Camp at the end of the season. Umtiti, 24, is under contract with the Spanish giants until 2021 but talks over a new deal are yet to take place. And according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon
Champions League: Messi blames Manchester United for 3-0 loss to RomaDaily Post Nigeria
Barcelona fear Sir Alex Ferguson was 'following' Samuel Umtiti during Roma defeatMetro
Report: Manchester United closing in on Barcelona defender Samuel UmtitiSports Mole
Express.co.uk –CaughtOffside –Inside Futbol –Calciomercato.com english news
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.