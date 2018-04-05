 Manchester United confident of £30m deal for Chelsea midfielder Willian? - Sports Mole — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester United confident of £30m deal for Chelsea midfielder Willian? – Sports Mole

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Mole

Manchester United confident of £30m deal for Chelsea midfielder Willian?
Sports Mole
Manager Jose Mourinho has continually been linked with a reunion with Willian after the pair worked together during Mourinho's second spell at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian international has previously stated that he is happy at the Blues but
Manchester United want to sign Willian from Chelsea with Juan Mata on his way out at Old TraffordThe Sun

all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.