Manchester United Confirm Jose Mourinho Was Hit By A Coin During The Manchester Derby — Nigeria Today

Manchester United Confirm Jose Mourinho Was Hit By A Coin During The Manchester Derby

Manchester United have now confirmed that manager Jose Mourinho was struck by a coin during the closing stages of the derby showdown with Manchester City.

Manchester United held a 3-2 advantage in the fixture at the Etihad Stadium when a pound coin was thrown in the direction of the Portuguese, who was standing in the technical area.

However, United have revealed that Mourinho does not intend on taking the matter any further after giving the coin to a ball boy.

A spokesperson told Sky Sports News: “There was a coin thrown and Jose Mourinho gave the coin to a nearby ball boy.

“No one was hurt so he doesn’t want to make an issue out of it.”

