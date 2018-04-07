Manchester United fans hail David de Gea's performance vs Manchester City - The Peoples Person — Nigeria Today

Manchester United fans hail David de Gea’s performance vs Manchester City – The Peoples Person
|
The Peoples Person
|
Manchester United fans hail David de Gea's performance vs Manchester City
The Peoples Person
Manchester United fans were once again hailing David de Gea after his performance vs Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad. Jose Mourinho found his side trailing 2-0 at the break after a gutless first half performance but the Spaniard was …
From Pogba to Sterling: Winners and losers from Man City 2-3 Man Utd
Pogba inspires Man United's derby comeback, De Gea preserves win
David De Gea sent football fans into convulsions with the save of the season
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!