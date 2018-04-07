 Manchester United fans hail David de Gea's performance vs Manchester City - The Peoples Person — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester United fans hail David de Gea’s performance vs Manchester City – The Peoples Person

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Peoples Person

Manchester United fans hail David de Gea's performance vs Manchester City
The Peoples Person
Manchester United fans were once again hailing David de Gea after his performance vs Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad. Jose Mourinho found his side trailing 2-0 at the break after a gutless first half performance but the Spaniard was
From Pogba to Sterling: Winners and losers from Man City 2-3 Man UtdSquawka Football News
Pogba inspires Man United's derby comeback, De Gea preserves winESPN (blog)
David De Gea sent football fans into convulsions with the save of the seasonJOE
CaughtOffside –SPORTbible –Standard Republic –Tribal Football
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.