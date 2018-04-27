Manchester United give David de Gea transfer update - Manchester Evening News — Nigeria Today

Manchester United give David de Gea transfer update – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester United give David de Gea transfer update
Manchester Evening News
David de Gea is approaching the last year of his Man Utd contract and Jose Mourinho has a message for Real Madrid ahead of the transfer window. Share; Comments. By. Samuel Luckhurst. 13:30, 27 APR 2018. Sport. Video Loading. Video Unavailable. Click to …
David de Gea will not leave Man Utd, says Jose Mourinho
David De Gea to leave Man Utd for Real Madrid? 'No chance,' says Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho rules out David de Gea exit for Real Madrid this summer
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!