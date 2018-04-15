Manchester United To Let David De Gea Leave On One Condition - BlameFootball — Nigeria Today

Manchester United To Let David De Gea Leave On One Condition – BlameFootball
Manchester United To Let David De Gea Leave On One Condition
Manchester United are ready to let David De Gea join Real Madrid in the summer, as long as the Spaniards allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move the other way. According to reports from the notorious Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, Ronaldo is keen on a return …
Mourinho wants to swap De Gea for Ronaldo next season
Man Utd News: De Gea Real Madrid 'swap', Neymar claim, Mourinho confident of landing star
