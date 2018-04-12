Manchester United top five most expensive signings — Nigeria Today

Manchester United top five most expensive signings

A club known for its rich history and tradition. Manchester United are among the famous clubs in Europe. Its success over the years has attracted a pull of players from all around the globe.

The resurgent club though has had to spend a lot of quid for players during the post-Ferguson era. We take a look at the club’s most expensive signings. Jose Mourinho became the first manager to hit the £1 billion mark in transfer outlays, hence it is no news that he has made some of the club’s most expensive signings since he took over in 2016. After most expensive signing, bet lovers tend to regain their trust for the club and this can be noticed in the way they seek betting affiliate code to place bet on Manchester united.

1) Paul Pogba (£89)

A product of the club’s youth system, Pogba returned to Manchester looking to exorcise the doubts nurtured prior to his move to Juventus in 2012.

The big money move though hasn’t been a considerable success, largely down to overwhelming performances. Reports have surfaced the Frenchman could be set for an exit, amid reports of a fall out with Mourinho.

2) Romelu Lukaku (£75m)

Signed from Everton from a huge fee of £75m in 2017. The Belgian international arrived Old Trafford looking to quash doubters who labelled him a flat-track bully.

11 goals in his first 11 games went a long in proving that .Although, the 25 year-old had a mild barren spell. An improvement is his all round play should been commended in his first season at the club.

3) Angel Di Maria (£53.5M)

Coveted By a host of clubs after aiding Real Madrid’s triumph in the Champions league. The 29 year old was snapped by Manchester united and expected to become a star in the Premier league.

The Argentine though after a bright start struggled to feature consistently, but was eventually offloaded to PSG after a single season under Van Gaal.

4) Juan Mata (£37.1M)

The playmaker had a brilliant spell at Chelsea, securing back to back player of the year awards. However, a lack of game time under new boss Jose Mourinho saw the diminutive midfielder make the short trip to Manchester for a fee of £37.1m.

The Spanish international has been a constant fixture, reaching double figures in his three seasons at Manchester United.

5) Anthony Martial (£36m)

United paid a record fee for a Teenager when they acquired the services of Anthony Martial from Monaco in the summer of 2015.

The prospect had an impressive first season, netting a superb goal on his debut against Liverpool and scoring 17 goals in all competitions. His form though faded thereafter and has been in and out of the side since.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Manchester United top five most expensive signings appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

