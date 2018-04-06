Manchester United Unlikely To Sell Anthony Martial This Summer- Dider Deschamps — Nigeria Today

Manchester United Unlikely To Sell Anthony Martial This Summer- Dider Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps has claimed that Manchester United are not willing to sell Anthony Martial this summer.

Juventus has been linked with Anthony Martial, who has made only 16 starts for the Red Devils this term, but the national team coach believes that Jose Mourinho is keen to retain the 22-year-old’s services.

“The players know it would be better if issues in the market were resolved as soon as possible, but I know that won’t be the case,” Deschamps told Tuttosport.

“Martial has a contract with United and the club don’t want to sell him. We’ll see if he’s looked at, by Juve or anyone else.

“I don’t give advice, I give my opinion. In the end, it’s up to the players to decide.”

