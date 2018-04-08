Manchester United were meant to be the clowns against City but instead Jose Mourinho gets the last laugh - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Manchester United were meant to be the clowns against City but instead Jose Mourinho gets the last laugh – The Independent
The Independent
Manchester United were meant to be the clowns against City but instead Jose Mourinho gets the last laugh
The Independent
As the Manchester United players sat in the Etihad dressing room, facing up to the worst possible humiliation and maybe a defining bad day for the team, Jose Mourinho came up with what were evidently the best possible words for what now might be a …
Smalling: It was great to make amends
United laid down marker with comeback against City, says Chris Smalling
Man. City Vs Man United : We didn't want to be clowns at City's party – Smalling
