Why I chose Nigeria over England – Manchester United midfielder, Kehinde - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Why I chose Nigeria over England – Manchester United midfielder, Kehinde
Daily Post Nigeria
Why I chose Nigeria over England – Manchester United midfielder, Kehinde
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United youngster, Tosin Kehinde has explained why he chose to play for Nigeria instead of England. The young central midfielder and his representatives had held talks with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Vice President Shehu Dikko …
