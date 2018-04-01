 Manufacturing Index Records 12th Consecutive Growth in March—CBN - Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manufacturing Index Records 12th Consecutive Growth in March—CBN – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

Manufacturing Index Records 12th Consecutive Growth in March—CBN
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released its manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the month of March 2018. The apex bank, in its report, stated that the manufacturing sector of the nation's economy recorded an expansion for the 12th

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.