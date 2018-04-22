Manyi settles Gupta loan after amount due lowered - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Manyi settles Gupta loan after amount due lowered – Mail & Guardian
Manyi settles Gupta loan after amount due lowered
Mail & Guardian
Mzwanele Manyi says he has paid the Gupta family in full for African News Network 7 (ANN7) and The New Age newspaper, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday. The newspaper reported Manyi said in a statement released on Saturday, the original amount owed …
I have paid the Guptas in full for ANN7‚ says Manyi
Manyi severs last ANN7 link with Guptas
