Manyi settles Gupta loan after amount due lowered - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


Mail & Guardian

Manyi settles Gupta loan after amount due lowered
Mail & Guardian
Mzwanele Manyi says he has paid the Gupta family in full for African News Network 7 (ANN7) and The New Age newspaper, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday. The newspaper reported Manyi said in a statement released on Saturday, the original amount owed
