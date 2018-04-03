Mapfre MSV Life plc registers pre-tax profits of €12.3 million - Times of Malta — Nigeria Today

Mapfre MSV Life plc registers pre-tax profits of €12.3 million – Times of Malta
Mapfre MSV Life plc registers pre-tax profits of €12.3 million
Mapfre MSV Life plc registered a profit before tax of €12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, up 6.6 per cent on the previous year where an €11.6 million profit before tax was generated. Profit after tax reached €10 million, up 16.7 per …
