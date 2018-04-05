 Maraga defends judges, tells Matiang'i to appeal decisions - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Maraga defends judges, tells Matiang’i to appeal decisions – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Maraga defends judges, tells Matiang'i to appeal decisions
Chief Justice David Maraga has defended judges against claims some of them have been captured by Opposition or the government. He said on Thursday that judges only issue orders on the basis of the arguments raised before the court. Maraga said that
