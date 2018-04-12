 Mariah Carey joins Carrie Fisher, Demi Lovato and other stars who've shed a light on bipolar disorder - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mariah Carey joins Carrie Fisher, Demi Lovato and other stars who’ve shed a light on bipolar disorder – New York Daily News

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Mariah Carey joins Carrie Fisher, Demi Lovato and other stars who've shed a light on bipolar disorder
New York Daily News
The pop star became the latest public figure to open up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition typically characterized by drastic mood swings that include stretches of mania and depression. Carey, 48, was diagnosed with
Nick Cannon Is 'Proud' of Mariah Carey for Speaking Out About Bipolar Disorder (Exclusive)Entertainment Tonight
Why Mariah Carey originally thought her bipolar disorder was a sleep-related problemWell+Good
Mariah Carey All Smiles Celebrating Boyfriend's Birthday After Revealing Bipolar DisorderThe Blast
Star Magazine UK –Duluth News Tribune –Windsor Star –Telegraph.co.uk
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.