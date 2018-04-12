Mariah Carey joins Carrie Fisher, Demi Lovato and other stars who've shed a light on bipolar disorder - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today

Mariah Carey joins Carrie Fisher, Demi Lovato and other stars who’ve shed a light on bipolar disorder – New York Daily News
New York Daily News
Mariah Carey joins Carrie Fisher, Demi Lovato and other stars who've shed a light on bipolar disorder
New York Daily News
The pop star became the latest public figure to open up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition typically characterized by drastic mood swings that include stretches of mania and depression. Carey, 48, was diagnosed with …
