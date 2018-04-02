Mario Balotelli’s Agent Mino Raiola Confirms He Is In Talks With Premier League Clubs — Nigeria Today

Mario Balotelli’s Agent Mino Raiola Confirms He Is In Talks With Premier League Clubs

Mario Balotelli’s agent, Mino Raiola has confirmed that he has held talks with clubs in the Premier League over a potential return to the country for the striker.

Mino Raiola claims that teams in England and Italy are interested in recruiting his client when his Nice contract comes to an end this summer.

“Mario is ready to return, he has matured into one of the top 10 strikers in the world,” The Mirror quotes him as saying.

“In Italy he’s number one. He’s worth €100m (£88m), but he’s on a free transfer and is therefore a bargain.

“I’m negotiating with many clubs in England and in Italy. I’ve spoken with Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter.”

