Maritime University starts lectures — Nigeria Today

Maritime University starts lectures

The Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, commenced lectures for the 2017/2018 academic year on Thursday.

The take-off of the university is yet another promise fulfilled to the people of Niger Delta by the Buhari administration.

A total of 196 students have so far been admitted into the University as pioneers.

The Maritime University was granted approval in January by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective from the 2017/2018 academic session.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) also listed the University in its Central Admissions Processing System in January 24, 2018, while interviews for academic staff positions were conducted between 1st and 2nd of March, 2018.

The NUC had approved that academic activities commence in three faculties namely; Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management, with a combined total of 13 departments with various specialisations – from Marine Engineering, Marine Economics to Climate Change, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the University from the N2bn earlier announced to N5bn.

The allocation was included in the 2018 budget presented to the National Assembly in November 2017.

Similarly, an additional N1Billion was approved by the President to support essential infrastructure works and staff recruitment in the University in November 2017.

Also, following the commencement of operations in 2017, the university had, in November 2017, invited job applications for academic staff with advert placement in major national dailies.

The Delta State government had also donated two 500KVA generators to the University.

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with leaders of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in November 2016, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was delegated to undertake a tour of the oil producing communities in 2017; and the take-off of the Maritime University was one of the major requests tabled before the Federal Government.

