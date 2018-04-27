 Married woman who slept with her ex-boyfriend while she was 3-months pregnant lands in trouble — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Married woman who slept with her ex-boyfriend while she was 3-months pregnant lands in trouble

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A married woman is in a dilemma right now, and she needs advise. According to the story shared by relationship consultant, Ben Nnamdi, the ex-boyfriend of the woman is trying to confront her over her son, whom he is claiming to be his. The woman revealed that she was already 3-months pregnant for her husband […]

The post Married woman who slept with her ex-boyfriend while she was 3-months pregnant lands in trouble appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.