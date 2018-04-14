Marseille vs. Salzburg, Arsenal vs. Atletico in Europa semi-finals — Nigeria Today

Marseille vs. Salzburg, Arsenal vs. Atletico in Europa semi-finals

Olympique de Marseille will play Salzburg and Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals following Friday’s draw at UEFA’s headquarters. Arsenal, who have never won the Europa League or UEFA Cup, will face the tournament favourites Atletico Madrid in a semi-final clash which both sides would have preferred to avoid. The Gunners, however, won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994 against Parma It was the Cup Winners’ Cup which UEFA later merged into the UEFA CUP and later UEFA Europa League.

