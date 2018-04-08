 Martin has 'profound concern' over INM revelations - RTE.ie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Martin has ‘profound concern’ over INM revelations – RTE.ie

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


RTE.ie

Martin has 'profound concern' over INM revelations
RTE.ie
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he is watching the developments at Independent News & Media with "profound concern". Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Martin said he was "taken aback" by the revelations of the last week. Fianna Fáil leader
Micheál Martin: INM controversy of 'profound concern'Irish Times
Michéal Martin: 'I don't think people want elections'thejournal.ie

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.