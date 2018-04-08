Martin has 'profound concern' over INM revelations - RTE.ie — Nigeria Today

Martin has ‘profound concern’ over INM revelations – RTE.ie
RTE.ie
Martin has 'profound concern' over INM revelations
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he is watching the developments at Independent News & Media with "profound concern". Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Martin said he was "taken aback" by the revelations of the last week. Fianna Fáil leader …
Micheál Martin: INM controversy of 'profound concern'
Michéal Martin: 'I don't think people want elections'
