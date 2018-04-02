Martin Luther King Family Blast Nigerians For Slandering Their Good Name Following Buhari Visit — Nigeria Today

A family member of Martin Luther King, Isaac has cleared the air on controversies surrounding the award given to President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking to TVC, Isaac Luther King said his family’s visit to Nigeria was humanitarian refuting reports that they were paid to embark on the move.

He expressed disappointment in Nigerians for the criticisms trailing his family’s visit to Buhari. According to him, he came to establish a bond with Nigeria based on his family’s love for the country. (I know Nigerians wont buy that hence the criticism)

He told the TV station:

“I am the nephew of Martin Luther King Jnr, I served for a period of five years as president of King’s centre. You cannot buy me or anyone else in my family

“So the fake news, slander on my good character is a lie.

“Anything that I have done or said about your president came from my heart or brain not based on any compensation, money or in exchange for anything.

“We don’t deal like that, we don’t do things based on money, we do based on principles.

“None of three branches of Martin Luther Kings family are bribe-able or buy-able.

“We don’t do things for money, I’m insulted, anyone in Nigeria should be ashamed for slandering our good name.

“We came here to honour your country, your people and to establish a new bond between Americans and Africans.”