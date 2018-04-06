Martins for surgery in England — Nigeria Today

Martins for surgery in England

Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on Thursday confirmed that their injured striker Obafemi Martins had travelled to England to undergo surgery. “Martins is flying to UK for surgery today. Be well soon,” the club wrote on their Twitter handle. The 33-year-old is set to spend about seven months on the sidelines after suffering a […]

