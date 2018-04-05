Martins out for seven months - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Martins out for seven months – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Martins out for seven months
The Punch
Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has been ruled out of action for between six and seven months with a torn hamstring, his Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua announced on Wednesday, BBC Sport reports. Martins sustained the injury against …
