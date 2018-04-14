 Marvis, ex-Big brother housemate releases debut album — Nigeria Today
Marvis, ex-Big brother housemate releases debut album

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt A former Bigbrothernaija housemate, Marvis  Nkponwi,an Onne born Princess from Eleme local government area of Rivers State has branched into music and has released a five track album. She currently on musical tour to radio stations in Port Harcourt,Rivers capital to promote her maiden songs.Her former Housemate, Bisola, is featured in the album.

