Marvis is “Here” with New EP featuring Bisola & Boogey — Nigeria Today

Marvis is “Here” with New EP featuring Bisola & Boogey

Big Brother Naija Season 2 finalist Marvis Nkporwi has released a new 5-track EP which she titles Here. The EP features fellow #BBNaija finalist Bisola and rapper Boogey. It also includes a previously released single titled I Am. This is Marvis’ third release since bursting into the spotlight last year following her singles Vibe & […]

The post Marvis is "Here" with New EP featuring Bisola & Boogey appeared first on BellaNaija

