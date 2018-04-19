Maryam Sanda who allegedly fatally stabbed Husband asked for Divorce before his Death – Witness — Nigeria Today

Maryam Sanda who allegedly fatally stabbed Husband asked for Divorce before his Death – Witness

Maryam Sanda, who in his court for allegedly stabbing her husband to death, requested for a divorce before his death, Punch reports.

Sanda and her deceased husband, Bilyamin Bello, had according to the witness been involved in a brawl on the day of Bello’s death.

Sanda had demanded a divorce, the witness, Ibrahim Muhammed said.

Sanda held on to her husband’s cloth, Muhammed said, and promised not to let go until he promised a divorce.

He added that Sanda had attempted to stab Bello with a bottle of groundnut, but had been stopped. He said:

We were together watching TV and taking Shisha in their sitting room up till 8 pm on the very day Bilyaminu died. He went upstairs and didn’t return on time. I started hearing noise, later on, Sadiya, came downstair to tell me that Maryam will like to see me. I climbed up and I saw both of them holding each other clothes. Maryam told me she needed a divorce and that I should help her to tell the husband. When I realised Maryam doesn’t want to leave the husband, I used my hand to remove her hand from the husband cloth but the fight still continued.

Muhammed added that Bilyamin entered his room, and his wife followed, insisting on a divorce.

He said he then put a call through to relations of the couple, who came to wade into the matter.

One of the relations, Usmam Aliyu, then told him to leave, he said, saying that it wasn’t appropriate to be “too involved” in matters concerning a husband and his wife.

Later on, one Abba-Bello, a bother to Bilyaminu called me and told me that I should come to the Maitama Hospital that Bilyaminu is dead. I went to the hospital to meet him lying down dead.

