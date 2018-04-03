 Mass grave found in Mali as concerns about military grow - Idaho Statesman — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mass grave found in Mali as concerns about military grow – Idaho Statesman

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Idaho Statesman

Mass grave found in Mali as concerns about military grow
Idaho Statesman
A mass grave has been discovered in central Mali just days after arrests by the military as it responds to increasing jihadist attacks in the region, Amnesty International said in a new report Tuesday. Concerns are growing about alleged abuses as Mali
Six Found Dead in Mali Grave Had Been in Military Custody: AmnestyU.S. News & World Report
Amnesty calls on Mali to probe extrajudicial killingsIndependent
Amnesty International urges US authorities to halt deportation of gay GhanaianGraphic Online
News24 –News Ghana –Philippine Canadian Inquirer –The Edge Markets MY
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.