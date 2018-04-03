Mass grave found in Mali as concerns about military grow - Idaho Statesman — Nigeria Today

Mass grave found in Mali as concerns about military grow – Idaho Statesman
|
Idaho Statesman
|
Mass grave found in Mali as concerns about military grow
Idaho Statesman
A mass grave has been discovered in central Mali just days after arrests by the military as it responds to increasing jihadist attacks in the region, Amnesty International said in a new report Tuesday. Concerns are growing about alleged abuses as Mali …
Six Found Dead in Mali Grave Had Been in Military Custody: Amnesty
Amnesty calls on Mali to probe extrajudicial killings
Amnesty International urges US authorities to halt deportation of gay Ghanaian
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!