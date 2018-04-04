Massimiliano Allegri AGREES to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss - EXCLUSIVE - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Massimiliano Allegri AGREES to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss – EXCLUSIVE – Daily Star
Daily Star
Massimiliano Allegri AGREES to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss – EXCLUSIVE
Daily Star
CHELSEA expect to appoint Massimiliano Allegri as their new boss this summer – but only after running out of patience with Luis Enrique. By David Woods, Chief Football Writer / Published 4th April 2018. And Starsport understands Allegri was the man …
