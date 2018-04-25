 Massive Gmail redesign rollout starts today for consumers and workplace — Nigeria Today
Massive Gmail redesign rollout starts today for consumers and workplace

Posted on Apr 25, 2018

Google began the rollout of its new Gmail and Gsuite enhancements. Google said the changes focus on improving people’s productivity on the web and at work. Starting today, Gmail Inbox superpowers let you get more done with fewer clicks.

The post Massive Gmail redesign rollout starts today for consumers and workplace appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

