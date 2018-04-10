MASSOB: Buhari’s administration worst government Nigeria ever experienced — Nigeria Today

MASSOB: Buhari’s administration worst government Nigeria ever experienced

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is the worst the country has ever witnessed.

MASSOB while reacting to President Buhari’s re-election bid said in a press statement that Buhari’s leadership style of enforcing and imposing Islamic Hausa Fulani agenda on the rest of Nigeria people is tremendously assisting and justifying the group’s struggle for Biafra actualization.

“President Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believes that with his APC and kinsmen occupying the military positions of service chiefs, including all the most senior military High rank offices, he will easily crush all his internal and external oppositions; maybe with his intimidating tendencies over political foes and non APC Governors, National assembly members, Religious, opinion, political leaders, he still think he can crush the citizens using INEC and terrorist Fulani herdsmen.

“His declaration to run for second tenure as president of this geographical expression called Nigeria is a welcome development; it will finally expose the fraudulent foundation of this British colonial establishment called Nigeria. It shall mark the sudden end of Nigeria as an entity. Buhari is the last president of Nigeria,” MASSOB’s national leader Comrade Uchenna Madu said.

He warned that the group would not be deceived by his ambition, knowing him to be a political parasite fully blooded with religious and ethnic sentimental hatred against the people of Biafra and Christians.

