Match Against West Ham Explains Our Season- Antonio Conte — Nigeria Today

Match Against West Ham Explains Our Season- Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side’s 1-1 home draw with West Ham United is an explanation of their season in a nutshell.

Chelsea opened the scoring on 36 minutes through Cesar Azpilicueta and dominated proceedings in Sunday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Despite enjoying 60% of possession and tallying up 23 shots, only six of Chelsea’s efforts were on target, with Alvaro Morata seeing two goals chalked off for offside and Willian missing two sitters.

The Hammers went on to equalise against the run of play on 73 minutes through Javier Hernandez with what was only their third touch inside the hosts’ area.

“I think with this game we can see our season, our season is like this, we can create a lot of chances but we cannot take them,” Conte told Sky Sports News at full time.

“We are not clinical and then we concede two shots and concede a goal. This game is our season, it is a pity because we dominated the game and created many chances to score.

“But when you don’t score but create the chances it’s very difficult to win. This game explains our season. A good performance, yes, but many times we have had a good performance and lost the game, or drew the game, many times we’ve had a good performance but not won the game.

“[Alvaro] Morata scored two offside goals, he does not lack confidence and we created enough chances for [Eden] Hazard, Willian and Morata to score. But I repeat – this game explains our season.”

The post Match Against West Ham Explains Our Season- Antonio Conte appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

