Maternal Health Crisis: CSO Urges Action On Bill Gates Statement — Nigeria Today

Maternal Health Crisis: CSO Urges Action On Bill Gates Statement

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has urged Nigerians, particularly the women and youth, to demand accountability from authorities, so as to address Nigeria’s huge maternal health challenge. The centre also described recent statement by philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, Mr. Bill Gates to the effect […]

The post Maternal Health Crisis: CSO Urges Action On Bill Gates Statement appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

