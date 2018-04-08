 Maternal Health Crisis: CSO Urges Action On Bill Gates Statement — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Maternal Health Crisis: CSO Urges Action On Bill Gates Statement

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has urged Nigerians, particularly the women and youth, to demand accountability from authorities, so as to address Nigeria’s huge maternal health challenge. The centre also described recent statement by philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, Mr. Bill Gates to the effect […]

The post Maternal Health Crisis: CSO Urges Action On Bill Gates Statement appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.