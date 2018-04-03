Matthew Knowles said he “laughed so hard” at the Solange & JAY-Z Elevator Fight - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Matthew Knowles said he “laughed so hard” at the Solange & JAY-Z Elevator Fight – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Matthew Knowles said he “laughed so hard” at the Solange & JAY-Z Elevator Fight
BellaNaija
Matthew Knowles said he "laughed so hard" at the Solange & JAY-Z Matthew Knowles, father of popstars Beyonce & Solange Knowles, said he laughed so hard when he saw the clip of the infamous elevator fight. A video had surfaced after the 2014 Met Gala in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!