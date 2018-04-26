Mattis says military addressing 'problems' uncovered in deadly Niger attack - Toronto Star — Nigeria Today

Mattis says military addressing ‘problems’ uncovered in deadly Niger attack – Toronto Star
Toronto Star
Mattis says military addressing 'problems' uncovered in deadly Niger attack
Toronto Star
WASHINGTON—The U.S. military is addressing problems brought to light after the Niger attack last year that killed four American service members, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress Thursday. 'We have found what we believe to be the crux of the …
