May Day: Oni laments salary arrears owed Ekiti workers — Nigeria Today

May Day: Oni laments salary arrears owed Ekiti workers
A leading governorship aspirant in the May 5 primary of the All Progressives Congress,APC, in Ekiti State, Chief Olusegun Oni, has said that he is not happy about the huge arrears of salaries, gratuities and pensions being piled up monthly in the state. Oni, in a statement on Sunday signed by his media aide, Mr […]
May Day: Oni laments salary arrears owed Ekiti workers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!