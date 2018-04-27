Maybe I’d have been involved in Herdsmen/Farmers clash if I hadn’t gone to School – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Maybe I’d have been involved in Herdsmen/Farmers clash if I hadn’t gone to School – Buhari

While delivering a speech at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari emphasized the importance of education, using himself as an example.

According to Punch, Buhari, who is on a 2-day working visit to the state said to the crowd in Hausa, “Make every effort to put your children in school, plead with them to be patient and read hard. In this generation, you cannot make it except you are educated.”

The president added:

Now, look at the farmers/herdsmen’s clashes in the northern part of this country. I have been telling people that if I had not gone to school, I would not have gone into the military and where I come from since my cows are finished; maybe, I would have been involved in this fight. But because I went to school, I got a job to do and because of that, desertification is everywhere, there is no bush we will go to and cut down trees and destroy farms and the rainy season is not promising. Because of that, education is the guarantee. You should strive hard and be educated, get the education that will benefit you and the society, it is not compulsory that government will give you what to do.

