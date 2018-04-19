Mayhem in Mahikeng: Looting and loathing in the North West - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Mayhem in Mahikeng: Looting and loathing in the North West – Times LIVE
Mayhem in Mahikeng: Looting and loathing in the North West
Times LIVE
The revolt against North West premier Supra Mahumapelo continued throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning‚ with shops being looted and a truck trailer being torched. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said nine people had …
Eight arrested in Mahikeng violent protests – police
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust Mahumapelo
Protests over calls for Supra to step down turn violent
