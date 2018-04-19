 MC Galaxy releases “BBNaija Version” of song “Fine Girl” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today
MC Galaxy releases “BBNaija Version” of song “Fine Girl” | Listen on BN

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

MC Galaxy releases "BBNaija Version" of song "Fine Girl" | Listen on BN - BellaNaijaJust earlier in the month MC Galaxy released a song celebrating beautiful women, titled “Fine Girl.

He today announced a BBNaija version of the song, celebrating all 10 women in the 2018 Big Brother House.

Listen to the song below:

