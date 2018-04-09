MCC accepting applicants for entrepreneur program - Fort Morgan Times — Nigeria Today

MCC accepting applicants for entrepreneur program – Fort Morgan Times
|
MCC accepting applicants for entrepreneur program
Fort Morgan Times
Shown are the four prize winners for best business plans and presentation for the 2016 Small Business Entrepreneurship Program. Shown at Zazzy Café are, from left, Kelly Frye, Roseanne Evans, Timothy Brasby, Douglas L'Heureux and FMS Bank President …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!