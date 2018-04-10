 Mechanic bags 6 months jail for absconding with N30,000 — Nigeria Today
Mechanic bags 6 months jail for absconding with N30,000

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a motor mechanic, Ibrahim Adeniyi, to 6 months imprisonment for absconding with a customer’s N30, 000. Adeniyi, a resident of Jabi Garage in FCT, was sentenced on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating. The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, convicted Adeniyi after he had admitted committing the offences.

